Wanda Louise Ely, 77, of Midland, passed from this life August 14, 2020 in Midland. She was born to the late Henry and Mable Ely in Brownfield, Tx on April 11, 1943. She is survived by her son, Corby Daniel; daughters, Rosana Townsend, Melisa Townsend and Karen Lawson; two brothers, and seven grandchildren. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland.



