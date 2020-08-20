1/
Wanda Louise Ely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Louise Ely, 77, of Midland, passed from this life August 14, 2020 in Midland. She was born to the late Henry and Mable Ely in Brownfield, Tx on April 11, 1943. She is survived by her son, Corby Daniel; daughters, Rosana Townsend, Melisa Townsend and Karen Lawson; two brothers, and seven grandchildren. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved