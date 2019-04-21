Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Ruth Wolf. View Sign

Wanda Ruth Wolf, 90, of Midland was born on February 23, 1929, near Coleman,Texas. She went to join her Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home in The Polo Park Estates. Wanda married J. Dale Wolf on July 31, 1948 in Rising Star, Texas, and they recently celebrated 70 years of marriage and togetherness. Wanda was the owner and operator of the French Chateau Beauty Salon in the Dellwood Plaza Mall from 1975-1984, where she met her dear friend Roijean Culver. They remained close for the remainder of Wanda's life. Wanda enjoyed trout fishing and camping in the mountains, and she and Dale met many friends who shared those passions as they made annual trips. She was a devout member of the Westside Church of Christ for over 55 years. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and friend who made everyone feel special. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Grace Hight, her brother, Eddie Hight, and her sister-in-law and best friend, Sammie Hight. Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Dale; sister, Debra Hight of Houston, TX; daughter, Barbara Ragsdill and husband David of Burleson, TX; son, Mike Wolf and wife Cherry Kay of Buchanan Dam, TX; brother-in-law, Thomas Wolf and wife Nancy of Midland, TX; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a great-great-grandson; as well as many friends. Visitation will be Monday, April 22nd at the Ellis Funeral Chapel from 6pm - 8pm. Wanda's life will be celebrated with a service at Westside Church of Christ at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with Mike Vestal and Don Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Larry Millican, Harold Sykes, Eddie Cooley, Phillip Marshall, Thomas Paul Marshall, and Charles Heady. Honorary Pallbearers are W.C. (Dub) Moore, Terry Pafford, Lynn Mayfield, Tim Tannich and Jim Powell. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Midland, especially Case Manager Erica Cadnea for her tenderness and comfort during Wanda's final journey. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

