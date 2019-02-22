Wanda, lovingly known as Meme to many, 84, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness. Meme was born along with her twin brother Harold in Breckenridge, TX to James and Lena Gober on February 7, 1935. She was the youngest of eight children. She married P. T. Stewart (deceased) on March 15, 1952 in Abilene, TX. They had five children: Janice Klein and Karen Kelley of Jacksonville, TX, Brenda and Derrell Groom of Midland, TX, Larry and Darla Stewart of Greenwood, TX and Terry Stewart of Lakeway, TX Meme also has seven grandchildren: Heather Paulson (Mark), Caleb Groom (Reagan), Tiffany Jackson (Fredrick), Courtney Flud (Benny), Ashley Williams (Daniel), Jarrett Stewart (Autumn) and Brianna Richardson (Ben). Meme is also survived by 12 great grandchildren: Cadean and Bailey Paulson, Abigail & Joshua Groom, Hayden Colten and Kaylie Flud, and Grayson and Addalyn Figgert, Layla, Landon and Makenna Richardson. Meme will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tiffany Jackson who cared for Meme for the past few months as well as Heather Paulson. We would also like to thank Hospice of East Texas for the kind, caring, compassionate care. Graveside services will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. One of Meme's favorite verses in the Bible was John 14:2-3 In my father's house are many mansion, if it were not so I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you I will come again and receive you unto myself that where I am there ye may be also.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA "MEME" STEWART.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019