Watson Michael Ochoa, 9 months old of Midland, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM with Rosary to follow at 7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Watson was born on November 16, 2018 to Brittany Molina and Michael Ochoa in Midland. Watson was the most beautiful little boy. He had a smile that would light up an entire room and the sweetest little face. He was always so happy, full of life, and such a blessing to everybody. He loved cuddling and he was very loving. He would never pull away from all the kisses and hugs he would receive. Whether it had been in person or through pictures he was loved so much. Some of his favorites would include eating! Boy did he love eating his baby food! He would dance once he got that first bite. His big brothers were always the funniest boys in the room to him. He enjoyed watching their every move and would just smile and laugh at them. He loved taking baths. He would bounce up and down in his parents arms once he heard that water turn on. Another favorite would have to be Word Party. He was stuck like glue to the tv once he heard the first beat of the intro song turn on! He loved us (Mom & Dad). He would light up anytime he heard our voice and it was the best feeling in the world. I could go on and on because Watson was perfect. He is so loved and will be missed tremendously by his family and friends! He is survived by his parents, Brittany Molina and Michael Ochoa; brother, Harlem Brown; brother, Camden Harden; grandmother and grandfather Claudia & Jesse Lopez; Mike Ochoa; grandmother, Helen Molina; great grandmother's, Yolanda Martinez and Lettie Hernandez Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Rivera, Mike Campbell, Israel DeLeon, Zane Williamson, Jonathon Parks, Brother Jesus Lopez, Jordan Ramirez , Tyler Patello. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

