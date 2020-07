Or Copy this URL to Share

Wauneta King Wauneta King, 93, of Alpine, passsed away July 4, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Wauneta was born on February 26, 1927 to Elta and Holly Stoner in Palmyra, Nebraska. No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



