Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayland Wood. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Wayland Wood passed away on December 18th, 2019 at the age of 81, peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wayland was born on August 25th, 1938 in Sylvester, TX. He was an only child who moved with his parents to Midland, TX in his early years where the buy, sell and trading began. If you ever met him, you never forgot him. More than likely, he bought or sold you something. Some of you may remember him as "WW, Silver Fox, Or The Rolex Man" cruising in his slick black lavish cars. He and his wife Eloise were married for 52 years and lived a wonderful, exciting boisterous life. In 1989, he turned his life over to the Lord. He was a strong man of faith and loved spreading the word of Jesus Christ. He was always positive, supportive, and caring of others. His favorite saying was thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus. He never sat still. He loved running around everyday talking to people, in person or on speaker phone seeing if he could do anything for them. He was an excellent care taker of his momma and his wife. He was proceeded in death by his parents Raymond & Billie Wood and his dog Beau. He is survived by his wife Eloise; Aunt Dorothy White; Children, Stacy Yadon, Leland Wood(Angel), Teresa Garrett(Mark), Danny Roberts(Carol), Ellen Roberts, Suette Green(Pat); Grandchildren, Kristen & Chase (Jessica)Yadon, Raney, Kason & Cody Wood, Tyler & Colten Garrett, Natalie Rayburn(Brandon), Dustin Nabors(Heather), Tyson Cool, Lisa Cook(David), Robin Williams(Rock); Great Grandchildren, Mia, Abbye, Riley, Emersyn, Connor, Ryker, Maddie, McKenna, Eli, Lily, Bradon, Riley & Scout. Visitation is set for December 22nd, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for December, 23rd 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at First Assembly of God (100 W Wadley Ave Midland, TX 79705). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wayland's life.

Wayland Wood passed away on December 18th, 2019 at the age of 81, peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wayland was born on August 25th, 1938 in Sylvester, TX. He was an only child who moved with his parents to Midland, TX in his early years where the buy, sell and trading began. If you ever met him, you never forgot him. More than likely, he bought or sold you something. Some of you may remember him as "WW, Silver Fox, Or The Rolex Man" cruising in his slick black lavish cars. He and his wife Eloise were married for 52 years and lived a wonderful, exciting boisterous life. In 1989, he turned his life over to the Lord. He was a strong man of faith and loved spreading the word of Jesus Christ. He was always positive, supportive, and caring of others. His favorite saying was thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus. He never sat still. He loved running around everyday talking to people, in person or on speaker phone seeing if he could do anything for them. He was an excellent care taker of his momma and his wife. He was proceeded in death by his parents Raymond & Billie Wood and his dog Beau. He is survived by his wife Eloise; Aunt Dorothy White; Children, Stacy Yadon, Leland Wood(Angel), Teresa Garrett(Mark), Danny Roberts(Carol), Ellen Roberts, Suette Green(Pat); Grandchildren, Kristen & Chase (Jessica)Yadon, Raney, Kason & Cody Wood, Tyler & Colten Garrett, Natalie Rayburn(Brandon), Dustin Nabors(Heather), Tyson Cool, Lisa Cook(David), Robin Williams(Rock); Great Grandchildren, Mia, Abbye, Riley, Emersyn, Connor, Ryker, Maddie, McKenna, Eli, Lily, Bradon, Riley & Scout. Visitation is set for December 22nd, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for December, 23rd 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at First Assembly of God (100 W Wadley Ave Midland, TX 79705). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wayland's life. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close