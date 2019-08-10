Funeral services for Waynda Jo Shook, 76, of Lamesa will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Lamesa with Pastor Jim Medley officiating. Burial will follow at Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home. Waynda passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Lamesa, Texas. To send condolences online, please visit [email protected]
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019