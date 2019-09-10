Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne E. Loper. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

He was born to Riley Loper and Ada (Franklin) Loper in 1933 and grew up on a farm just outside of Ranger, Texas. He is a graduate of Ranger High School and Ranger Junior College. He served his country in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Corporal. He was stationed in Germany and assigned as a Cannoneer in the 282nd Field Army Battalion. He returned to the states after the Korean War. He married Mildred Thompson and they were married 49 years until her death in 2002. Together, they raised two daughters, Deeann Kargl and Denise Porter. He was transferred to Midland in 1962 by Lone Star Pipeline. Shortly after their move, he began a 20-year career with Murphy H. Baxter, an independent oil and gas production company. Afterward, he worked as an Independent oil and gas consultant before joining Parker and Parsley, where he worked another 10 years. He then returned to his consulting business, where he worked until his retirement at 80 years of age. He loved his horses. He spent 30+ years raising and racing horses. After his first few years in the racing industry, he purchased Tricky Manuevers and he was in the Winners Circle! In her racing career, she won many races earning top quarter horse filly in Texas on ESPN, and he went on to raise many more winners from generations of her offspring. He was fiercely loyal to his children and grandchildren and loved attending their stock shows, horse shows, football, soccer, baseball and golf games. He was ALWAYS there. He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred, and grandson Lance Kargl. He is survived by his daughters Deeann (Larry) Kargl and Denise (Will) Porter, his grandchildren, Jimmy (Heather), Whitney and Dustin (Deena) Kargl, Laree Perkins Maberry (Tyler), and Blaize (Ashli) Perkins and eight great grandchildren. He is also predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and survived by 4 sisters, Gaynell Tull, Imogene Harper, Dawn Loper and Yvette (Mac) Overstreet and 63 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend and companion of 10 years, Lupe Perez, whom he spent many years dancing around West Texas and preparing his favorite home cooked meals. Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Midland, Texas with Pastor Steve Brooks officiating. A reception will be held immediately following. In his memory, he would like for you to watch Fox News. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main, Midland, Texas 79701 or a veteran's . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

