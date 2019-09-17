Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Weldon Wade Rosser. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Weldon Wade Rosser, 77, safely returned to his heavenly home on September 7th, 2019, slipping away peacefully during his effort to recover from sudden illness. His love of family and his firm belief in God supported him during his struggle. Weldon was born to the late William and Eva Rosser, a wholesale petroleum operator and a salesperson, respectively, in San Angelo, TX on January 19th, 1942. They raised him in the Baptist faith that would be his lifelong support from an early age. After attending Angelo State, he worked in the tire and retread industry during his early career in South Texas and Austin. He eventually settled in Midland, Texas to raise his family and work in the Oil and Gas industry. He returned to the Austin area and the tire business in 1991, eventually crisscrossing North America, building and outfitting large retread operations until his retirement in 2009. Weldon was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his sweetheart (Pug) Dora Inza Richards, on the 10th of August 1962, in San Angelo, TX., and helped raise his four children with patience, consideration, and humility. He took them on long family trips to see the natural beauty of mountains, deserts, lakes, and rivers. From the very beginning, he dedicated his children to God and encouraged them to exercise their faith. Weldon was warm, congenial, and loved gospel music. He was kind, generous, & gifted with soothing speech, delivering encouragement and assuagement skillfully when called for. His time was freely given to answer questions, or solve a problem, no matter how small or large. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. Weldon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pug; his brother-in law and sister, David and Shirley (Bug) Word of San Angelo; children Benni Fisher of Plano, Wylan Wade and Stephanie Rosser of Alvin, Derrick and Tiina Rosser of Round Rock, and Kandice Rendall of San Angelo; his grandchildren Rikki Kroll of Corpus Christi, Brittney Fisher of San Antonio, William Rosser and Aaron Rosser of Alvin, Nora Rosser of Round Rock, Mackenzie Rendall of San Angelo, and Aspen Rendall of Dayton, Ohio; and a great grandchild, Gunner Kroll of Corpus Christi. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Randall Word. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at First Baptist Church Pflugerville, with a reception to follow. Rex King will officiate the service. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers and condolences are appreciated. Weldon's family would like to extend a special thank you to Rex and Carolyn King for their love and support during this time.

