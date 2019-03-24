Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Whitney Hillin. View Sign

Whitney Hillin passed away on March 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born May 22, 1974 in Midland, Texas to Don Ashley and Patti Weisler Hillin. He graduated from Lee High School in Midland, Texas, then enrolled in AutoCad classes at Midland College to follow his dream of being a top notch drafter. Following college, he used his knowledge of AutoCad for the opportunity to travel the U.S. and many countries working in the oil and gas industry at onshore plants, pipelines, and offshore platforms. His favorite job was working in Africa, which he would talk about for hours. He was in the industry for 25 years. Whitney was an athlete deluxe exceling in soccer, baseball, bowling and football. He played indoor football for ten years as a place kicker. Everyone called him "The Disco Kicker." When he kicked a field goal over 40 yards, which are only 9' wide, he would dance to the disco music then jump in the stands taking pictures with the crowd, which made him a team favorite. He was the #1 kicker in the league and earned six super bowl rings. He was attending classes in high school when he was approached by an agent representing a professional soccer team in South America, who offered him a spot on the team. He turned it down to complete his schooling. At age 17, he bowled a perfect score of 300, earning him a ring. In his leisure time, he held place kicking camps for young men, teaching kicking techniques. He volunteered in food service lines for the needy and displaced families. He married Cynthia Lee on October 27, 2014 and moved to Houston, Texas to build their dream home. He was a God Fearing Christian man who was an active member of the Woodsedge Community Church in Houston, Texas. He was known by everyone as a happy go lucky guy who loves his family and would help anyone at any time. He couldn't pass a vehicle on the highway shoulder with problems; he would always stop. He was predeceased by his father, Don Hillin; sister, Kimberly McMahan; and grandmother, Edith Hall. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Hillin; mother, Patti Hall; three brothers, David Hodge and spouse Tracey, Rick Hodge and spouse Chris, and Tad Hillin; one sister, Haili Hillin Brown and spouse Josh; also many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and a multitude of people whose lives he touched worldwide. There will be a private memorial for the family. To express condolences, please visit

