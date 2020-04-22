Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Leo "Pat" Grigg. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

Wilbur Leo "Pat" Grigg, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2020. Private services for the family will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. He was born on August 25, 1939 to Rosamond and C.C. Grigg. He attended school in Ackerly and graduated from Ackerly High School in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Penny Butchee in 1959, and they were blessed with a son, Robyn Le. Pat married Patsy Gail Hayworth in 1968. They were married for 43 years, and their son Jason was born in 1973. He was a loving father to his stepdaughter Laura, who he raised as if she was his own. He worked for several years for Cabot carbon black plant until they closed. He then worked for many years as head of maintenance at Howard College. Pat and Patsy loved to travel in their RV and visited several states in their lifetime. He loved to be outdoors and kept an immaculate yard and flowerbeds. He could fix anything himself and rarely paid for any plumbing or repairs as a result. He loved helping people and was always ready to give advice, which was usually, "Oh, it's easy! You just" (It was never easy.) He loved to swap tall tales with his brothers and tell stories of their childhood pranks. He and his son Jason were avid fans of the Lady Hawks and Coahoma Bulldog girls' softball teams, and they enjoyed watching the ladies softball games on television. Pat attended Trinity Baptist Church for many years, and he had a steadfast faith. He enjoyed visiting and eating out with his church buddies, whom he loved dearly. He was a loving and patient caretaker for his wife Patsy and son Jason in their various medical needs. He is survived by his son Robyn Grigg-Harris of San Diego, CA; his son Jason Dennis Grigg of Big Spring; his daughter Laura and her husband, James Dumas of Midland; his beloved granddaughters, Hannah Dumas of Denton, TX and Leah Dumas of Midland; along with his brothers, Dub Grigg and wife, Kay of Big Spring, Buster and wife, Judy of Corrigan, Texas; sister-in-law Nelda Grigg of Bedford TX; and his faithful dog Tilly. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patsy; his brother Bill and wife, Joyce Grigg; and his brother, Pete Grigg. Pat loved people, and to know him was to love him. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

