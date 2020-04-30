Willa Jo Rogers Petree Yater, 88, of Colleyville, Texas passed peacefully into eternity Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be 11:30 AM, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Stanton, with Reverend David Harp officiating. She was born in Buffalo Gap in 1931. Her professional career was in the Stanton Public school system as an elementary educator, high school counselor, and within the office of special programs. She retired in 1990. She leaves behind her daughters, Pam Hoppe and husband, Ed of Round Rock, and Patti Quine and husband, Dan of Colleyville; her grandchildren, Russell Briggs of Austin, Ryan Briggs of Stanton, Rebecca Briggs and fiancé, Christopher Colamarino of Plano; several nieces, nephews and many Yater family members. Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother; and her sister. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020