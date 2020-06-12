Willard "Will" Wayne Luft, 70, of Midland, Texas passed Saturday, May 23, 2020. Will was born to William "Willie", and Anna Marie Luft on July 18, 1949 in Froid, Montana. Willard graduated from Froid High School in 1967 and received a degree in Microbiology from Concordia College and later a degree in Electronics from Northern Montana College. After working as a lab Tech in various hospitals in Montana, Will moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he worked at 2 different hospitals. In 1980, while living in Anchorage, he met and married his wife, Rita. In December of 1980 in a several day trek across the Alaskan-Canadian Highway in a blizzard, Will, Rita and their daughter, Maureena, moved to Froid, MT in. After living in Froid for a short time, the family relocated to Midland, TX where they have resided for the last 40 years. Will worked for and retired from Midland College, where he was an instructor for decades. After retiring, Will spent half the year doing what he loved; working on his trucks and tractors and helping to plant and harvest wheat in his homeland of Montana. He was known to drive half way across the country to purchase a motor or tractor. He met lots of friends at auction sales where he accumulated "treasures" such as old tractor engines, parts, and tractors that he would eventually restore. Most were kept on his family's farm in Froid, Montana. eBay and Tractor Supply will miss him as he was a regular. Will was a father who taught the values of hard work, integrity, perseverance, and being sensible and frugal, often having his daughter as his worker and pupil of his many life lessons. Will also loved his root beer, ice cream, cantelope, and a good hamburger steak. He will be missed for being a friend and family member who stuck to his values and worked hard. Will is survived by his wife, Rita Luft, daughter Maureena Benavides and grandson Alex Fields. He is survived by brothers Clarence Luft (Barb), Gordon Luft(Anne), Rod Luft(Alice), all of Froid, Montana, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his great friends, Kenneth Putnam of Midland, TX and Jim Clark of Froid, Montana. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond Luft.



