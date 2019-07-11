Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Maxwell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

William A. Maxwell Jr. of Odessa, Texas passed from this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 81 years old. He was born April 25, 1938 in Lovington, NM, to Lenah Belle and William A. Maxwell Sr. Also known as, Pop, Dad, Papa, or Uncle Bill, he lived and worked in the West Texas Oilfields all of his life, starting Maxi-Foam Inc. in 1984. During a brief retirement, he moved to Kingsland, Texas and enjoyed family, fishing, and time with many new and old friends. Returning to Odessa he founded Well Foam, Inc. and began following Grandchildren & Great Grand-children to any and all of their events and activities, traveling as far as Florida to cheer them on. His family was his greatest joy and he was famous for the nicknames he gave everyone. He was kind, generous, and never met a stranger. His greatest desire was to make sure that everyone knew that he loved them. He was a member of Mission Dorado Baptist Church. Beloved Husband, Father, Papa, and Great-Papa, he is survived by his lifelong sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Lenda Kay Maxwell. He always said hers was the greatest hand he ever held. Two Children: Kevin Maxwell and wife Stephanie of Cleburne, TX., & Kellie Hooper and husband Shawn of Midland, TX. Eight Grandchildren: Cole Maxwell, Kendall Maxwell, and Hayden Maxwell of Cleburne, TX, and Storm Hooper & wife Mycah of Midland, TX, Michaeli Tom & husband Chris of Andrews, TX, Brittain Hooper & wife Maghan of Midland, TX, Noah Hooper and Jessica Hooper both of Midland, TX. Seven Great Grandchildren: Raylynn & Steel Hooper, Beaux, Blair, & Brielle Tom, and Emilia & William Hooper, as well as lots of Inlaws, Outlaws, Nieces, Nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Rd., Odessa, TX. 79765, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Brother Bob Bratcher will officiate. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Odessa and the staff at Medical Center Hospital for their amazing care through this time of loss. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Cal Farley Boy's Ranch at:

