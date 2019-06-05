William Andy Stringfellow, 94, of Midland passed away on June 2, 2019. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Manor Park Chapel. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Andy was born September 19, 1924 in Valley Mills, Texas to Curtis Monroe and Pearl Wylie Stringfellow. Andy enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 upon graduating from high school. He was discharged in 1945 and enrolled in North Texas State University, graduating in 1950. He married Geraldine Ruth Simon in 1949 in Levelland, Texas. They were married over sixty-nine years. Andy was employed by Humble and Exxon for thirty-five years and they lived and travelled extensively. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Ela Lee Stringfellow, Alice Simpson and May Pearl Smith. Andy is survived by his wife, son Keith Stringfellow (Cali) of Alpharetta, Georgia , daughter Anne Thompson (David) of Amarillo, Texas, son Steven Stringfellow (Melanie) of Round Top, Texas and son Richard Stringfellow (Bette) of Weatherford, Texas, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manor Park, 2208 North Loop 250, Midland, Texas 79707. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 5, 2019