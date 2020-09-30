William (Bill) Avery Hollweg went home to be in the arms of Jesus on September 26, 2020. Bill was born in Evanston, Illinois, on July 31, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Florence Hollweg, and sons, Bill and Bob Hollweg. He is survived by his brother Robert Hollweg of Germany; daughter Kim Chevalier and husband, Mark of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren Bailey Hollweg and husband, David of Belfonte, Arkansas; Garrett and Brooke Chevalier of the Woodlands; great-granddaughter Timber Hollweg of Belfonte, Arkansas; nephew Deen Burrus and his wife Kimberly of Miles, TX; and niece Gera Bruner and her husband Richard of Milsap, TX. Bill graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, with a Bachelor's degree in geology. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1961. After serving in the navy, he completed his master's degree at the University of Kansas. He began his geology career working for Amerada Hess for several years and then for Mobil for the majority of his career. Bill had three children and enjoyed coaching them in basketball and participating with them in activities such as Indian Guides and Indian Princesses. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading military history. He also enjoyed playing chess, collecting coins and stamps, and playing golf. Bill loved to travel all over the United States. After he retired, he enjoyed traveling outside of the U.S. Some of his favorite trips were to New Zealand, the Baltic, and Germany to visit his brother. Bill lived and worked in Midland, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Denver, Colorado, Plano, Texas, and Houston, Texas. Bill loved Texas, especially Midland, so he chose to retire there. After eventually living in a nursing home in Midland, he moved to Meadow Creek nursing home in San Angelo, Texas, to be closer to his son, Bill. He always spoke very highly of the excellent nurses and aides who took such good care of him for almost 10 years. It can be said of Bill that although he was not born in Texas, he got there as soon as he could! A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas.



