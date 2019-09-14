Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Briley Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc 307 E Sandstone St Llano , TX 78643 (325)-247-4300 Send Flowers Notice

William Briley Mitchell, better known as Bill, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born February 7, 1931 in Eastland, Texas to Marvin White Mitchell and Eva Lavina Briley. His dad worked for Coca Cola and was transferred a lot. As a child, Bill and his family lived in Dublin, Sweetwater, Monday, Seymour, and Abilene. He graduated from Abilene High School and attended Abilene Christian College. During that time, he worked for Day's Grocery. He went on to join the Texas National Guard 36th Infantry, where he served for seven years. In high school, he met Annie Jo (Ann) Hamilton, and they married on November17, 1951. At that time, he worked for Safeway Grocery and then Appleton's Grocery. His daughter Sandra Kay was born on October 19, 1952 in Abilene. Later that year, he went to work for Magnolia Petroleum Company, which became Mobil Oil. On March 9, 1956 his son Briley Allen was born in Electra, Texas. While working with Mobil, he stated in Kermit and went on to live in Electra, Wichita Falls, Albany, Midland, and Houston. He retired in 1987 after 37 years with Mobil. Upon retiring, Bill and Ann settled in Llano, Texas where they enjoyed living and meeting many wonderful friends. They did a lot of traveling across Europe. They visited all 48 contiguous United States hauling a small travel trailer. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eva Mitchell, and his daughter Sandra Mitchell. He is survived by his wife Ann of Llano, son, Briley and wife LaVina of Llano, sisters Pat and Jodi and brother Gus, two grand-children, and many great-grandchildren. Bill was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, where he attended his whole life. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano, Texas at 10:00 A.M. with Minister Troy Singleton officiating. Private burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Hull, Mike McIntosh, Dennis Raesener, Robert Baugh, Jamie Osbourn, and Weldon Osbourn. Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice of Llano and Cherokee Home for Children. Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to

