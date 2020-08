Bill Porter, 88, of Midland, passed away August 14, 2020. He was born May 4, 1932 to Martin and Bess Porter. He is survived by his sons, Will Porter and Richard Porter, and Grandsons Gary, Chris and Kelly Porter. A graveside service for the family will held on August 24, 2020 In Goree, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held in Midland, Texas at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store