William C. "Bill" Porter of Midland passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on May 4, 1932 in Knox City, Texas to William Martin and Bessie Mae Porter. He was raised by his mother in Rochester, Texas where she was a high school English teacher. His dad passed away before he was born. Upon graduation from high school in Rochester, he attended Arlington State College as an engineering major and participated in the Core of Cadets. After two years, he transferred to Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) switched majors and received his degree in Geology and his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1953. After serving two years in Fort Benning, Georgia, he moved to Pecos, Texas and began a 50-year career of finding oil and gas. Finding the industry in a slump, he worked as a roughneck until he landed a position as a geologist with TXL Oil & Gas. After the company was acquired by Texaco, he was transferred to Midland where he spent the rest of his career and raised his family. After Texaco, he spent time with Cities Service, Forest Oil and finally with Howard Parker and Joe Parsley as geologist with Parker & Parsley until his retirement with Pioneer Natural Resources. A true wildcatter at heart, his last discovery was the P&P Devonian Field in Crane County, Texas. Bill loved geology and all the challenges that occurred while searching for hydrocarbon thousands of feet below the surface of the Earth. While in Pecos, he met the love of his life, Diane Troja. Married in 1959, they celebrated 42 years of marriage until Diane's passing in 2001 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Known for his kind and caring nature, he was a devoted caretaker to Diane and dedicated Dad to their sons, Will and Richard. He was an avid world traveler. In addition to traveling most of the United States of America, he also traveled to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and passed through the Panama Canal. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Bess, wife Diane, sisters Pam and Carolyn, Patrick Denison and second wife, Sarah Porter. He is survived by sons, Will Porter (Denise) of Midland, and Richard Porter (Glen) of Houston, his 3 grandsons, the pride and joy of his life, Gary Porter (Megan) of Atlanta, Georgia, Christian (Katie) and Kelly of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and his niece, Michelle Haskins (Mark) and their three sons, Laree Maberry (Tyler) and Blaize Perkins (Ashli) of Midland and, great grandchildren Kingsley Perkins and Marley Maberry. A private family graveside service will be held in Goree, Texas. A memorial service will be held at later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 W. Interstate 20 West, Midland, Texas 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home



