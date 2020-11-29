William C. Reed, 88, of Midland, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness while residing at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas Veterans Home in Big Spring, Texas. He joined the Army National Guard after graduating from Sidney High School and served several years before volunteering for active duty during the Korean War. During his time in the military, he spent 1 year in Germany. He met Linda Ann Glasgow of Sidney, Texas and married shortly afterwards on December 3, 1955 in Comanche, Texas. They were married for 59 years. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2014. William worked 40 years as a salesman for Floway Submersible Water Pumps in and around Midland and Houston. He was a member of the Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church in Midland and a member of the VFW post #7208 in Midland. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Simmons and husband Mark of Midland, Texas and Julie Bumpus and husband Joe of Kerrville, Texas; one son, William C. Reed Jr. (Bill) of Midland, Texas; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christine Steed and husband Bud of DeLeon, Texas and Pearl Swafford of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two brothers, Mansel Reed and wife Carolyn of Stephenville, Texas and Travis Reed and wife Bobbie of Odessa, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Reed and Lula May (Drennan); one grandson, Cory Simmons; and two brothers, Grady Reed and Cecil Reed. Graveside service was at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Pendergrass Cemetery in Comanche County. Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com