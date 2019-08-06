William "Fred" Cleere

William "Fred" Cleere, 75 of Midland Texas passed away Thursday August 1, 2019. An evening Prayer Service, Wake and Viewing will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel, 2508 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. Memorial Service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and officiated by Brother Bob Porterfield. Fred is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Haley Cleere; three sons, Douglas Fred Cleere, William Gregory Cleere and Darrel Wade Cleere; 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother and two sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019
