William "Fred" Cleere, 75 of Midland Texas passed away Thursday August 1, 2019. An evening Prayer Service, Wake and Viewing will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel, 2508 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. Memorial Service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and officiated by Brother Bob Porterfield. Fred is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Haley Cleere; three sons, Douglas Fred Cleere, William Gregory Cleere and Darrel Wade Cleere; 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother and two sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019