Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Wake 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Send Flowers Notice

William "Fred" Cleere, of Midland Texas passed away Thursday August 1, 2019, at the age of 75. Fred was born and raised in Lamesa Texas where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Haley Cleere, and married November 10, 1963. They had three sons and moved to Midland Texas in 1968, where they setup roots to raise their family and called Midland home for the past 51 years. Fred worked for many years at Coca-Cola Bottling Company and later went to work for Basin Candy Company, where he retired in July of this year after 34 years. Fred dedicated his life to Dorothy and his three boys, Doug, Greg & Darrel. Fred took great pride in his family and celebrated all of their accomplishments with such joy. Every action, every plan was always designed around the family he and Dorothy built. He loved being around friends and family making memories that will last the test of time. Fred will be greatly and sadly missed, but the fondest of memories and life-lessons will carry his family through this tough time and he will watch out over each and every one of them. Fred is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Haley Cleere of 56 years, three sons; Douglas Fred Cleere of Midland; William Gregory Cleere of Adelaide Australia and Darrel Wade Cleere of Houston, TX; Two daughter-in-laws, Melissa Cleere and Kylie Cleere and one son-in-law, Nicolas Filip-Cleere. Fred is survived by his 5 grandchildren: Samantha Hall of Oklahoma City, OK; Stefan Cleere of Gardendale, TX; Annie Cleere & Jemma Cleere of Adelaide Australia and Aleesha Cleere of Gardendale; and Great Granddaughter, Zoey Cleere of Gardendale. Fred leaves behind extended family: Sister, Fran & Cecil Vest of San Angelo; Brother, Beldon "Bud" & Bobleta Cleere of Midland; Sister, Gloria & Robert Treadwell of Amarillo; Brother-in-law JC & Carolyn Haley of Marble Falls, TX; Sister-in-law Bonnie & Bill Burke of Irving, TX. Fred loved all of his nieces and nephews: Mike Cox, Paul Cox, C.L. Vest, Dwayne Vest, Steven Vest, Shawna Cleere-Bridgforth, Robbie Crooks, Cindy Baker, Barbie Haley, James Haley, David Haley, Misty Burke, & Stephen Burke. Fred is preceded in death by his Mother, Marie Morgan of Midland; Father, Guy Cleere of Lamesa; Sister, Vi Cox of Abilene, TX; Mother-in-law, Auddie L Ritchie of Dallas, TX; Sister-in-law, Dottie Cleere of Midland; Nephew, Eric Cleere of Midland; Niece, Sharon Chandler of Odessa. An evening Prayer Service, Wake and Viewing will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel, 2508 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and officiated by Brother Bob Porterfield. The family appreciates all of the prayers, well wishes and blessings that have been expressed. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

William "Fred" Cleere, of Midland Texas passed away Thursday August 1, 2019, at the age of 75. Fred was born and raised in Lamesa Texas where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Haley Cleere, and married November 10, 1963. They had three sons and moved to Midland Texas in 1968, where they setup roots to raise their family and called Midland home for the past 51 years. Fred worked for many years at Coca-Cola Bottling Company and later went to work for Basin Candy Company, where he retired in July of this year after 34 years. Fred dedicated his life to Dorothy and his three boys, Doug, Greg & Darrel. Fred took great pride in his family and celebrated all of their accomplishments with such joy. Every action, every plan was always designed around the family he and Dorothy built. He loved being around friends and family making memories that will last the test of time. Fred will be greatly and sadly missed, but the fondest of memories and life-lessons will carry his family through this tough time and he will watch out over each and every one of them. Fred is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Haley Cleere of 56 years, three sons; Douglas Fred Cleere of Midland; William Gregory Cleere of Adelaide Australia and Darrel Wade Cleere of Houston, TX; Two daughter-in-laws, Melissa Cleere and Kylie Cleere and one son-in-law, Nicolas Filip-Cleere. Fred is survived by his 5 grandchildren: Samantha Hall of Oklahoma City, OK; Stefan Cleere of Gardendale, TX; Annie Cleere & Jemma Cleere of Adelaide Australia and Aleesha Cleere of Gardendale; and Great Granddaughter, Zoey Cleere of Gardendale. Fred leaves behind extended family: Sister, Fran & Cecil Vest of San Angelo; Brother, Beldon "Bud" & Bobleta Cleere of Midland; Sister, Gloria & Robert Treadwell of Amarillo; Brother-in-law JC & Carolyn Haley of Marble Falls, TX; Sister-in-law Bonnie & Bill Burke of Irving, TX. Fred loved all of his nieces and nephews: Mike Cox, Paul Cox, C.L. Vest, Dwayne Vest, Steven Vest, Shawna Cleere-Bridgforth, Robbie Crooks, Cindy Baker, Barbie Haley, James Haley, David Haley, Misty Burke, & Stephen Burke. Fred is preceded in death by his Mother, Marie Morgan of Midland; Father, Guy Cleere of Lamesa; Sister, Vi Cox of Abilene, TX; Mother-in-law, Auddie L Ritchie of Dallas, TX; Sister-in-law, Dottie Cleere of Midland; Nephew, Eric Cleere of Midland; Niece, Sharon Chandler of Odessa. An evening Prayer Service, Wake and Viewing will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel, 2508 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and officiated by Brother Bob Porterfield. The family appreciates all of the prayers, well wishes and blessings that have been expressed. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close