Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral service 2:00 PM Fairmont Park Church of Christ

William "Bill" Crozier, 94, of Midland, passed away on December 20, 2019 Bill was born on June 9, 1925 in San Marcos, Texas to Edwin and Annie Crozier. The family moved to Fort Worth when he was 4 years old. Bill graduated Fort Worth Polytechnic High School at the age of 17 in 1942, too young for military service, so he went to work in the accounting section of Frisco of Texas Railway. On his 18th birthday he replaced himself with his sister Catherine at Frisco and reported to the Draft Board to register for military service. He was assigned to the Army. They were given intelligent qualification tests and he was in the 20 that passed to qualify for the Army Air Corps. Although color- blind, he was told he was smart enough to be a "gunner". After basic and flight training, he shipped out to Thorpe Abbotts England where he was assigned to the "Bloody Hundredth" Bomb Group of the 8th Air Corps as a ball turret gunner on a B-17 Super Fortress. Bill completed 28 combat missions and returned home to Fort Worth where he married his high school sweetheart Mildred Smith on June 16, 1945. After the war, he graduated from Texas Christian University in 1949 with a degree in Accounting. After graduation he joined Texaco as an accountant and became a CPA. In 1952, Texaco moved Bill and Mildred to Midland. He worked for three different oil companies and practiced for a number of years as a Certified Public Accountant. Bill was a charter member of Ft. Worth and Jax Church of Christ and Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Bill loved the Lord and demonstrated his faith by the life he lived. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Fred Crozier, James Crozier, Glen Crozier, his sisters Bessie Cody, Eva Williams, Catherine Altizer, Nel Rose White, and his beloved wife Mildred Smith Crozier and his daughter Sharon Crozier and nephew Ed Crozier. He is survived by his son Lewis Crozier, many nieces and nephews and his dear friends Kent and Connie Gaultney. Funeral services will be held at Fairmont Park Church of Christ on Saturday December 28 at 2:00. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

