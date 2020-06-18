William "Ridgley" Day passed on to his next life early Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 27. He entered this world as a bouncing boy on September 12, 1992 in Odessa, Tx, to Cathy Clark Day and Bill Day. He completed all of his schooling in Odessa, graduating from Permian High School in 2011. He entered Marine boot camp June of that year and served his country as a proud Marine where he was known as "Day-Day". He was discharged in May of 2018. Ridgley was baptized as a teen. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Erin Willis of Odessa, mother Cathy Clark (Rob Hale) of Andrews, father Bill Day (Carrie) of Odessa, brother Skylar Blackman (Hannah Holt), of Midland, brother Karl Elliott (Lori) of Midland, sister Haylea Bogs (Jareth) of San Angelo, brother Robert Elliott of Lakeway, brother Dylan Bradley of San Antonio, Memaw Teresa Clark of Midland, Granny Terrie Calhoon of Brownwood, Grandpa Donnie Day, of Andrews, Memaw Judy Norman of Tow, Aunt Christy (Rusty) Eubank of Odessa, Aunt Cindy (John) Barkley of Midland, Aunt Michelle Wheeler (Jason Nelson) of Odessa, Uncle Marshall Day (Melissa) of Stanton, Aunt Je-lene Ballard, of Odessa, Uncle Derek Robinson (Tracy) of Midland, Uncle Billy Robinson (Kristi) of Dallas, Uncle Von Norman of Odessa, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and fellow Marine family. He is preceded in death by his Pawpaw, Quay B. Clark, Jr., Gramps, James Calhoon, Pawpaw Jerry Norman, Great Grandfather (Pappa) William Buchanan, and Great Grandmother (Nanny) Judge Wilma Clark. Memorial Services will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W Co Rd 122, Odessa, Tx (near the airport) with ministers Steve Knisely and Les Boone presiding. Arrangements are under the care of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane. Ridgley's family would like to thank every one of you who has called, sent messages, visited in person, told stories, provided emotional support, delivered food and other items, and especially offered your prayers. We would like to extend a very special thanks to Shawn and Kellie Hooper for graciously donating the venue to honor Ridgley. He was an amazing man who had a boisterous laugh, a loving personality, and the biggest heart. He loved his family, friends and fellow Marines fiercely and he will be truly missed by them all. Semper Fi! In lieu of flowers, please support Irreverent Warriors or Mission 22 for Veteran PTSD and Suicide Prevention.



