WD Wimberley age 78, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. WD was born in Midland in 1940 and graduated from Midland High in 1958. He studied at Sul Ross State University prior to accepting a position in the Geophysical Department of Texaco Inc. Two weeks later, he married the love of his life Jannye Brown and started their family. His career as a surveyor resulted in the family moving around Texas and New Mexico. In 1972, he transferred to the production department and the family relocated to Odessa. He continued his employment there until 1999 when he retired with 41 years of service. During retirement, he spent his time doing computer research on genealogy and watching NASCAR races. He also enjoyed collecting NASCAR memorabilia and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. WD is preceded in death by parents, M.D. and Gladys Wimberley; sister Granada Coon and her husband Wayne; and his wife of 58 years Jannye Wimberley. He is survived by his brother, Loyd Wimberley and wife Ann; son Bill Wimberley and wife Cheryl; daughter, Sheila Pahl and husband Mark; son Steve Wimberley and wife Laurie; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize Georgina Benavides, Benidna Soto, Gabby Paez, and Mary Perea for their exceptional care and attention to WD in the last few years. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Pallbearers will be Quentin Wimberley, Chris Wimberley, Derrick Pahl, Noah Wright, Tyler Overturf, Jeremy Perry and Ryan Peterson. Ellis Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

WD Wimberley age 78, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. WD was born in Midland in 1940 and graduated from Midland High in 1958. He studied at Sul Ross State University prior to accepting a position in the Geophysical Department of Texaco Inc. Two weeks later, he married the love of his life Jannye Brown and started their family. His career as a surveyor resulted in the family moving around Texas and New Mexico. In 1972, he transferred to the production department and the family relocated to Odessa. He continued his employment there until 1999 when he retired with 41 years of service. During retirement, he spent his time doing computer research on genealogy and watching NASCAR races. He also enjoyed collecting NASCAR memorabilia and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. WD is preceded in death by parents, M.D. and Gladys Wimberley; sister Granada Coon and her husband Wayne; and his wife of 58 years Jannye Wimberley. He is survived by his brother, Loyd Wimberley and wife Ann; son Bill Wimberley and wife Cheryl; daughter, Sheila Pahl and husband Mark; son Steve Wimberley and wife Laurie; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize Georgina Benavides, Benidna Soto, Gabby Paez, and Mary Perea for their exceptional care and attention to WD in the last few years. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Pallbearers will be Quentin Wimberley, Chris Wimberley, Derrick Pahl, Noah Wright, Tyler Overturf, Jeremy Perry and Ryan Peterson. Ellis Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfunerals.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019

