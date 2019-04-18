William Dwayne Patton

Notice

William Dwayne Patton, 81, of Midland, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 16, in Midland. William was born on December 20, 1937, to the late Elmer and Ether Patton. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Wilshire Park Baptist Church in Midland. Glenn Pipes will officiate. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019
