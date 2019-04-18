William Dwayne Patton, 81, of Midland, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 16, in Midland. William was born on December 20, 1937, to the late Elmer and Ether Patton. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Wilshire Park Baptist Church in Midland. Glenn Pipes will officiate. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019