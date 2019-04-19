Notice Guest Book View Sign

William Dwayne Patton, beloved Husband and Father went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16 ,2019 in Midland, Texas at the age of 81. Dwayne was born on December 20, 1937 in Ballinger, Texas to Elmer and Ether Patton. He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1956 and attended McMurry College. He married Jeanne Thomas on May 3, 1959. They were married for almost 60 years and raised two children, Tyler Patton and Tricia Elliott. He owned and operated two businesses in the Landscaping Industry and worked as a Pumper for John L. Cox Company. He also worked for Midland Independent School District for 20 years until finally retiring at the age of 76. Dwayne had a passion and skill for hunting and fishing and did so as often as possible. Dwayne was a star running back and linebacker at Ballinger High School and won several awards. He played football at McMurry College as well. More than anything else Dwayne loved the Lord, his wife, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He worked hard his entire life to provide for and guide his family. He loved his sister and two brothers and their families. He also loved his friends and always enjoyed getting together with them for a trip or just a game of dominoes. Dwayne and Jeanne were founding members of Wilshire Park Baptist Church and both of them attended church weekly until their health prevented attendance. Dwayne and Jeanne sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for many years and positively influenced many young people in the church. Dwayne was preceded in death by his Father Elmer Patton; Mother Ether Patton; his sister Juanda Murphy and husband Don; brother Howard Patton and wife Peggy. Dwayne is survived by his adored wife Jeanne Patton of Midland. His son, Tyler Patton and wife Michelle of Midland. His daughter Tricia Elliott and her husband Mike of Midland. He is survived by seven grandchildren; Matthew Patton of Memphis, Tennesse; Amber Cervantes and her husband David of Midland; Chastin Ellison of Midland; Jay Elliott of Midland; Jaden Brisco of Midland; Ashton Bohler of Moore, Oklahoma and Sealey Elliott of Midland He is survived by four great Grandchildren; Zachary Grayson; Izabella Cervantes; Riley McCrae and Stella Bohler. Dwayne is also survived by his loving brother, Bobby Patton and his wife Janice Patton of Ballinger as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home at 4100 N. FM 1788 in Midland on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Wilshire Park Baptist Church at 801 S. Bentwood Dr in Midland on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the of Midland.

