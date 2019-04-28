Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Gary Burton Laughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

"Only those are fit to live who do not fear to die; and none are fit to die who have shrunk from the joy of life and the duty of life. Both life and death are parts of the same Great Adventure." - Theodore Roosevelt On April 20, 2019, William Gary Burton Laughlin ("Quail") took flight for his next Great Adventure. The teller of many stories, his epilogue was peaceful and quiet, but his absence will be audible. He will hold his place in our stories now as hero and comic, racer, prankster, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and can rest assured that within each story he will be remembered with honor and respect. Part wildcatter, part gentleman, part good ol' boy, part statesman, part warrior, part rebel, indisputably a beloved Texas legend, he walked a thin line between everyday man and larger-than-life figure, unabashedly comfortable at a garage party or a black-tie dinner. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Philip Edward Laughlin and Loma Burton Laughlin, Gary lived an extraordinary life with paths crossing many worlds. A captain and pilot in the US Marines, Gary served in

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Philip Edward Laughlin and Loma Burton Laughlin, Gary lived an extraordinary life with paths crossing many worlds. A captain and pilot in the US Marines, Gary served in World War II as part of the VMF-111 Devil Dogs Squadron, logging more than 1,300 hours in an F-4U Corsair, and in the Korean War in VMF-214, the Black Sheep Squadron. With his respect and dedication to serve, he continued to contribute to the military to this day with his unwavering support for the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. After attending the University of Texas , Gary began his business career drilling and producing oil in West Texas, then expanding into New Mexico, Louisiana, South America (Tierra del Fuego), and Africa. Known and respected for his business acumen, he lived by an honor code where a handshake still meant something, a code that comes from living an upright life with integrity and regard for others. Along with his interest in oil came his love for fast cars as he participated in "Gentlemen" racing in the '50s and '60s, winning the 1953 Pebble Beach Road Race in his Allard J2X, just one of many race stories that he loved to share with friends. A lifetime golfer, Gary was a member of Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas; Brook Hollow Golf Club, Dallas, Texas; Old Baldy, Saratoga, Wyoming; Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado; Seminole, North Palm Beach, Florida; The Fort Worth Club, Fort Worth, Texas, where he was nicknamed "Lash"; and the Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach, California, where he was also nicknamed "The Mutant." Gary's greatest joy came from sharing his golfing passion and hosting visitors from around the world for a round of golf at the Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach. A scratch golfer himself, he was shooting his age well into his late 80s, and reveled in his golfing stories and memories of his close friendship with golfing legend Ben Hogan. Gary was a collector of friends. His travels around the world at a young age honed his skill for striking up a conversation with strangers and making them into friends. He loved his family, his friends, and animals. He loved a great story and a good laugh, driving fast and flying high, and the military. He loved chocolate, ice cream, and Texas barbeque. He loved to send a handwritten note and knew the importance of saying "Thank you." Gary's energy and Southern warmth endeared him to many, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and those on his "traplines," whom he dropped in on daily just to say "Hello." He was an inspiration with his high-octane energy, razor-sharp wit, and was never too busy to share one of his priceless "Texas-isms" to brighten up your day or leave a "Happy Birthday" song on your voicemail. Truly one of a kind. We can hardly say goodbye. Gary is survived by his wife Sandy, four daughters (Lisa Schneider, Susy Weaver, Robin Laughlin, Cary Johnston); step-daughter Mary Shelmire; grandchildren (Kitt Boyd; Philip and Thomas Duggins; Vivienne, William, and Alexander Binnie; Olivia and Sanders Johnston); step-grandsons (Wesley, William, and Thomas Shelmire); and half-sister Phyllis Laughlin Mason. Gary was predeceased by his brother Phil E. Laughlin, Jr. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Gary gave generously to numerous nonprofit organizations, including the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation, Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, and the SPCA of Monterey County. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Gary to your favorite charitable organization. 