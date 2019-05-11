Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William George Morris. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

William George Morris (Will) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5 2019. Born on June 27, 1942 in Durango, Colorado to Lee and Frances Morris, Will grew up on various ranches in the Four Corners area. Will graduated as Salutatorian of Fruita High School Fruita, Colorado in 1960 and lettered in football, track and wrestling. He attended the University of Colorado on scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in history. It was while studying at Colorado, that Will met the love of his life Judith Hudson. They were married in September of 1964 in Estes Park and remained happily married for 54 years. A teacher and historian at heart, Will accepted his first job teaching high school in Los Alamos, New Mexico. While living in Los Alamos, Will and Judy's beautiful daughters Deidre and Megan were born. Will also completed his master's degree in history at the University of Colorado during that time. After a few years, the family moved to Austin, Texas and Will began work on his Doctorate of Philosophy in History at the University of Texas. The family then moved to Memphis, TN for Will's job as the head of the Social Sciences Department at Shelby State. Several years later, their last child and son Brendan was born. In 1982, the family moved to Midland, Texas where Will was appointed the Chairman of the Cultural Studies and Behavioral Science Department at Midland College. It was at Midland College that Will spent the majority of his career and greatly impacted the lives of many in the community. While there, Will was an active leader in the College Classics Program that focuses on education for retirees. His dedication to this program and to educating future generations will be a lasting legacy. He retired in 2015 as the Dean of Social Sciences. After 34 years and an abundant life in Midland, Will and Judy moved to Dallas in 2015 to spend their retirement years closer to their 3 children and 5 grandsons. Will spent 3 years in Dallas enjoying family holidays, grandsons' sporting events and his new friends at Presbyterian Village North. Those who know Will best, know him as a man of few words but great wisdom. He was a life-long learner and passionate about history, reading, camping and travel. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys, the LA Dodgers and the Texas Longhorns. Giving back and supporting the tight knit community in Midland was very important to Will. He was integrally involved with the faculty at Midland College and created the Henry Symposium of History. Will also served as a vestry member and Senior Warden at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church as well as a mentor in the Education for Ministry Program. Will is survived by his loving wife Judy, his children Deidre Morris Mitchell of Frisco, Megan Morris of Austin and Brendan Morris of Dallas, his grandchildren Sean Mitchell, Ryan Mitchell, Wright Morris, Spencer Morris, Hagen Morris, his son-in-law Mark Mitchell, his daughter-in-law Christine Morris and many family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 18 at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 8787 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the North Texas Food Bank, Midland College - Frances Morris Scholarship Fund, or United Way.

