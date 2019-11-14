William Hapgood Howard, known as Hap to all of us, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born December 1, 1952 in San Angelo, Texas to William Duncan Howard and Ann Hapgood Howard. The family moved to Midland that following year. Hap went from grade school through high school graduating from Midland High School where he competed in high board diving with the diving team. After graduation he went on to SMU until he was drafted into the Army but instead, joined the National Guard and started working in the family business, Howard McCarroll Lumber Company, with his father. After his retirement he enjoyed gardening and playing with the neighborhood cats and dogs. Hap enjoyed hunting, fishing and all water activities such as swimming, skiing and diving. He spent his childhood summers at Camp Longhorn, South Padre Island and Oak Creek doing them all. Hap is survived by his two sisters, Lauren Strubar and Doug of Austin and Randy McPherson and Mike of Midland, seven nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and his longtime friend and mentor, Jim Kruse. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Susan Strickland. In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the or the Methodist Children's Home, Howard Home Legacy, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019