Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Johnnie "Bill" Mitchel. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

William Johnnie "Bill" Mitchell, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Kermit, Texas. Burial will follow at the Kermit Cemetery. William Johnnie "Bill" Mitchell is the youngest son of pioneer settlers, George Pinkney and Laura Belle (Hill) Mitchell . Bill was born on November 11, 1932 in Kermit and resided in the same house in which he was born. Bill lived at the ranch south of Kermit until he was six years old when the family moved to Kermit where he started school. While attending the Kermit schools, he was very active in track, tennis, basketball and football being a member of the 1951 state runner up team. While attending Kermit schools he met the love of his life, Eva L. Seales and they were married July 17, 1952. After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California receiving his discharge in April 1954 and returning back to Kermit entering into the ranching industry with his father G.P. Pink Mitchell. Bill event ually started his own herd thus establishing the "PL" brand. When asked about his brand he says that it stands for the first initials in his parent's names, "Pink and Laura". In recalling the early years of his ranching days, he vividly says that he learned the cow business from one of the best cowboys in the country-his father. Bill served his community and area on numerous boards and committees: Winkler County 4H Committee, Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, Kermit Independent School District, Odessa Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo being the 2005 Honoree, Kermit Downtown Lions Club. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kermit, the Masonic Lodge #1258 of which he is a past Master receiving a 25 year pin and a 50 year pin. He is also a Legacy member of four consecutive generations of the Scottish Rite and El Maida Temple of the El Paso Consistory. Bill was also a member of the York Rite Consistory. He and Eva were also members of the Eastern Star. Besides ranching Bill and Eva enjoyed traveling, family functions and spending time with the family unit and the bonds that they have with each of their children and grandchildren are the most treasured riches that they have. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years and 7 months, Eva; four children William Johnnie Mitchell, Jr. and wife Ann, Donald Clay Mitchell and wife Candy, Kevin Cole Mitchell and wife Angela, Laura Elizabeth Mitchell Herricks and husband Bobby; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

William Johnnie "Bill" Mitchell, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Kermit, Texas. Burial will follow at the Kermit Cemetery. William Johnnie "Bill" Mitchell is the youngest son of pioneer settlers, George Pinkney and Laura Belle (Hill) Mitchell . Bill was born on November 11, 1932 in Kermit and resided in the same house in which he was born. Bill lived at the ranch south of Kermit until he was six years old when the family moved to Kermit where he started school. While attending the Kermit schools, he was very active in track, tennis, basketball and football being a member of the 1951 state runner up team. While attending Kermit schools he met the love of his life, Eva L. Seales and they were married July 17, 1952. After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California receiving his discharge in April 1954 and returning back to Kermit entering into the ranching industry with his father G.P. Pink Mitchell. Bill event ually started his own herd thus establishing the "PL" brand. When asked about his brand he says that it stands for the first initials in his parent's names, "Pink and Laura". In recalling the early years of his ranching days, he vividly says that he learned the cow business from one of the best cowboys in the country-his father. Bill served his community and area on numerous boards and committees: Winkler County 4H Committee, Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, Kermit Independent School District, Odessa Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo being the 2005 Honoree, Kermit Downtown Lions Club. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kermit, the Masonic Lodge #1258 of which he is a past Master receiving a 25 year pin and a 50 year pin. He is also a Legacy member of four consecutive generations of the Scottish Rite and El Maida Temple of the El Paso Consistory. Bill was also a member of the York Rite Consistory. He and Eva were also members of the Eastern Star. Besides ranching Bill and Eva enjoyed traveling, family functions and spending time with the family unit and the bonds that they have with each of their children and grandchildren are the most treasured riches that they have. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years and 7 months, Eva; four children William Johnnie Mitchell, Jr. and wife Ann, Donald Clay Mitchell and wife Candy, Kevin Cole Mitchell and wife Angela, Laura Elizabeth Mitchell Herricks and husband Bobby; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close