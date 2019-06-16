Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Loyd Sanders. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

William "Loyd" Sanders was born November 5, 1931 in Pauls Valley, OK. He was the fifth of five children. Loyd was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Violet Sanders, his siblings and his first wife Mary Belle Sanders Sanders. Loyd married Mary Belle Sanders on June 26, 1954 and she passed away on May 23, 1975. On April 17, 1976, Loyd married Dorothy Jean Carlson Arthur in Midland, Texas. Together, Loyd and Dorothy have six children. Kelley Arthur Box, Kay Arthur O'Brien (Mike), Diana Sanders Downey (Darrell), Brent Alan Sanders (Kandis), Brian William Sanders and Jimmy Brian Arthur (Cindy). Their family includes 10 grandchildren Lacy Childress, Eric Downey (Stephanie), Taylor Childress Rosales (Israel), Allison O'Brien Meaux (Brian), Sara Downey Peterson (Dan), Matthew O'Brien (Katie), Kelsey Sanders, Katy Sanders, Emerson Arthur and Ryan Arthur. They also have 9 great grandchildren. Loyd graduated from The University of Oklahoma and subsequently served in the U.S. Army. Loyd was a long-time resident of Midland, Texas and worked most of his career in finance for Eddins-Walcher Oil Company. Both Loyd and Dorothy had a love for playing golf and traveling around the US and abroad. They were also long-time members of Memorial Christian Church in Midland. The Family would like to thank all the staff of Manor Park (HGM, Vogel and Younger Center) and Hospice of Midland for the care and support of our loved one. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

