William Loyd Sanders, 87, of Midland passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Survivors include wife, Dorothy; and children, Kelley Arthur Box, Kay Arthur O'Brien, Diana Sanders Downey, Brent Alan Sanders, Brian William Sanders and Jimmy Brian Arthur.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 13, 2019