William (Bill) Maurice Thurmon Jr. born July 22, 1939, passed away August 16, 2020 Born in Illinois, Bill grew up in Pearl, IL. Bill claimed to his mother that he had met his wife during his grade school years. Thus, got married to Lillian Carmen Bailey on July 30, 1960. The family lived in St.Louis from 1960-1980, then Bill was transferred to Texas. While living in St.Louis, Bill served 10 years as Center Manager for Junior Achievement. Bill was the General Manager for Braniff until the airlines filed bankruptcy in 1982. Bill was employed by Braniff for 22 years. He was immediately hired by American Airlines as a Customer Service Agent then promoted to General Manager in 1990. He was with American Airlines for 21 years. Surviving Bill is his wife of 60 years, Carmen; Children: Jennifer; William III; Timothy; Elizabeth (William) Stone. Granddaughters: Cristine (Blake) Rotan; Cali Stone; Victoria Jolynn Thurmon; Kaylee Ushman. Great-Grandson Easton Rotan. Step brother, Jim Tayon; brother-in-law, Harvey Brewer and Arthur Bailey. Mother-in-law Bernice Bailey. Services will be held at Christian Church of Midland on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Visitation from 4:00-5:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service. Service will be streamed on the church's Facebook page. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be given to the Christian Church of Midland at 2608 Neely Ave, Midland, Texas 79705 or Hospice of Midland at 911 W. Texas Ave, Midland, Texas 79701.



