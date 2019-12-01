Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McCoy Gilliland. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

William McCoy Gilliland, Sr., 81 of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1938 to Marvin Roy and Martha Hodges Gilliland in Snyder, Texas. He grew up along with his 4 siblings in East Texas and the family relocated to West Texas in 1953 where he graduated from Big Spring High School in 1957. He worked for the County until he enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1960. He married his true love, Kathleen Ann O'Brien from Boston, MA on April 15, 1961 in Big Spring, Texas. He was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis and received an honorable discharge in 1966. They brought two precious children into this world, William McCoy Jr. and Leanne Marie. In 1966 the family moved to Boston, MA where they took care of his father-in-law. He worked in the Four River ship yard on the first nuclear submarines. After returning to Texas in 1970, he began his 46 year oil field career with Gulf Pipeline which merged with Chevron in 1984. He worked there until his retirement in 1996. During these years he earned many awards for exceptional achievement and safety. In 1998 he began Gilliland Pipeline Consulting and managed projects all over West Texas and New Mexico until 2016. Mac enjoyed many hobbies including wood carving, hunting, fishing and camping trips with family. Most of all he loved the Lee High School Rebels. Until his last days he was a passionate supporter of all things Rebel. He rarely missed a game in all these years where he could be seen loving another hobby as a photographer. He also loved to cook and would often make huge meals for the coaches and the boys. He loved every minute of Rebel football and all it entailed. Of the many awards he received in his life the one he cherished most was his "Rebel for Life" award. His two children and grandchildren all attended Lee where he cheered them on with each of their endeavors. Mac was larger than life and was a rock for all extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Donna and her husband Howard Denton. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his sister Lee and husband Jack Cave of Farmington, NM, his brother Fred Gilliland and his wife Lynn of Midland, his son Bill and wife Carolyn, his daughter Leanne Qualls Brien, grandson Anthony Gilliland and wife Melissa, granddaughter Erin Carpenter and husband Garrett and Alec O'Brien-Qualls, three great-grandchildren, Brooks McCoy and Hadley Faye Gilliland and Campbell Wade Carpenter all of Midland. We would like to express our gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and Therapists that worked with our precious Mac for four years, especially the nurses and techs and Ashton that patiently and kindly cared for Mac in his unexpected last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , s or the . Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Rosary will start at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, TX. Funeral service will be 11:00am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church 4601 Neely Street, Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

