William Michael Gower III (Chip) was born in McAllen, Texas. He passed peacefully in his sleep March 6th, 2019 to his eternal home in heaven. He is survived by his daughters, Maggie Gower (Kyle Evins) of San Antonio, and Andrea Gower (Kyle Glover) of Kerrville, his parents Mike and Barbara Gower of San Antonio, his brothers Jimmy Gower of Edinburg, and David (Kem) Gower of Port Isabel, and his sister Gail Gower (David Aldrich) of San Antonio , his "bonus" grandson Zehne Glover of Kerrville . Also surviving him are his nieces and nephews Michael (Staci) Gower of League City, Megan (Sammy) Oliveras of McAllen, Hayley and Hunter Green of San Antonio, Jenny Gower of Katy and a "bonus" niece and nephew, Emily Aldrich of College Station and Grayson Aldrich of Comfort. He is also survived by his children's mother, Sue Gower, of Las Cruces, and his special friend Roberta Dodd of Midland. Chip was known for his great smile, and his ability to bring light and laughter into the lives of all he encountered. We invite you to attend a celebration of his life to be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 1:00 P.M. at Oak Hills Church, 19595 West Highway Interstate 10.

