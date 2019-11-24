Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William O. (Bill) Schneider III. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First Christian Church Send Flowers Notice

William (Bill) O. Schneider III passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas. Bill was born on September 9, 1948 to William O. Schneider Jr and Ida Jean Goodall in San Angelo, TX. He graduated from Central High School in 1966. After attending Texas Tech for 2 years he joined the United Stated Marine Corps in 1968 and served in Vietnam as a Sergeant. After his time in the Marine Corp he attended Angelo State University where he received his bachelor's degree in Government and Drama. During this time at he met and married the love of his life Lea Ann Gray in 1975. In 1982 Bill and Lea Ann went on an adventure of a lifetime. They "retired", sold everything and left for Red River, New Mexico. They spent 2 years together in the mountains. Bill was a Ski Instructor and Lea Ann worked odd jobs to keep their dreams alive. Bill then moved to Midland where he became an active member in the community. Bill and Lea Ann started their family in 1985 with Gray and Jake following a few years later in 1987. Bill and Lea Ann opened Schneider Pest Control in 1987. Bill enjoyed participating with both boys in Boy Scouts. Bill was active in Summer Mummers, Midland Community Theater, Emmaus Community and the Kairos Ministry. Bill was a cigar aficionado, bourbon drinking, poker player with a huge heart and a big smile. Bill is proceeded in death by his father William Schneider Jr, his mother Ida Jean Schneider. Bill is survived by his wife Lea Ann Schneider of Midland Texas, Son Gray Schneider of Charlotte North Carolina, Son Jake Schneider and wife, Stephanie of Austin Texas. Services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church under the direction of Rev. Paula Brooks with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to at

