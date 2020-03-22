Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ray Keathly. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

William Ray (Bill) Keathly passed away on March 15, 2020 in Ennis, Texas at age 81. He was born to Walter and Pauline Keathly in Ponca City, OK on June 1, 1938. Bill graduated from Ponca City High School in 1956 and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University in 1962. He was employed by Conoco, Inc for 37 years as well as part-time with JC Penny for many years in Ponca City and Midland, TX. After retiring from Conoco in Midland, TX, Bill continued to work as an oilfield accounting consultant for several years in the northwestern US. Bill loved to travel with his wife and family, usually by car and trailer or RV. Many fun and scenic vacations were spent in Estes Park, Branson, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and Pigeon Forge. In later years the family vacations included spouses and grandchildren, which made him very happy. He also loved to watch and support his children in their activities, including gymnastics and Boy Scouts, usually accompanied by a large video camera and plenty of blank tape. One highlight was the opportunity to join both of his Eagle Scout sons on a 10 day, 110-mile trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Another memorable event was attending the Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena, California to watch (and tape) his two youngest children march in the parade with their High School Band. He enjoyed serving others in the Lions Club in Ponca City, his church and his neighborhood. Bill also enjoyed building many things including Christmas scenes and gifts, landscaping and many other crafts and hobbies. Bill and his family resided in Ponca City until 1985 when he was transferred with Conoco to Midland, TX. After retirement, he and wife Bonita moved to the Sun City retirement community in Georgetown, TX in 2004 where they resided until 2019. Their last move was to Ennis, TX in 2019 in order to be closer to family. Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonita Keathly; son David Keathly with wife Sabrena and grandson Wheeler of Collinsville, TX; son Eric Keathly and wife Jennifer and granddaughter Erica of Ennis, TX; and daughter Tina Adkison with husband Steven and grandchildren Mackinsey and Keegan of Tucson, Az; and brother Don Keathly with wife Nancy ,and nieces and nephews Kerry, Lisa and Leslie, Bryan and Jason. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ( ), where there is a tribute page in the name of Bill Keathly.

