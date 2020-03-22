Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Scott Lewis. View Sign Service Information Bright-Holland Funeral Home 2601 LAMAR AVE Paris , TX 75460 (903)-784-6623 Send Flowers Notice

William Scott Lewis, formerly of Paris, Mount Vernon and Midland Texas, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born September 14, 1937 to William Walter (Big Bill) Lewis and Emma Lou Dingman Lewis Scott was preceded in death by his parents; Jimmie Sherley (brother in law); Kenneth Kennedy (brother in law); Brad Sherley (nephew) He is survived by wife Martha Sue Haggard Lewis of Victoria (formerly of Midland); Daughter Stacy Lewis Hudson and husband Don of Inez; Son Steve Lewis and wife Julie of Lubbock; Sister Martha Kennedy of Paris and Sister Bille Sherley of Paris: Grandchildren: Michael Hudson of Austin; David Hudson and wife Kayla of Austin; Turner Lewis of Lubbock; Catherine Hudson of Inez; Coleman Lewis of Lubbock Scott Lewis was born and raised in Paris, Texas where he was active in the High School Band as a superb clarinet player. He attended East Texas State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and a Master's Degree in Secondary Administration. It was there that he met the love of his life, Martha Sue Haggard. They married on August 7, 1959 in Linden, Texas. In 1960, Scott began his long and successful teaching career in Mount Vernon, Texas as the districts' Band Director. In 1966, he made a move to Midland, Texas to become the first Band Director of newly opened Goddard Jr. High. With a passion for teaching young people, he remained there for 27 years, inspiring and positively impacting the lives of thousands of students before retiring in 1993. He came out of retirement to teach with his daughter Stacy for one year at Howell Middle School in Victoria, Texas. Scott loved running into and hearing from former students and while he may not always remember names, he could always tell you what they played. Scott was a member of the Texas Music Educators Association and served as an Exhibits Chairman for the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention for over 20 years. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church in Midland where he served as the interim Music Director for a time as well as starting and participating in a Church Orchestra. He loved his Sunday School class and the lifelong friendships he made there. During his retirement years, Scott enjoyed camping with Martha and church friends. He loved visiting the grandkids and attending as many of their events as possible. He also spent many hours at Howell Middle School and Industrial Jr. High School giving sectionals, working with students and clinicing the Bands, continuing to spread his own special and unique style of humor and love of music. A true people person, Scott was always ready with a smile, a batch of candy, an outrageous story or a joke. His was a life well lived, filled with love, laughter and faith. Burial services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the family in attendance. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery when weather and soil conditions allow. Memorial services in Victoria and Midland will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at

William Scott Lewis, formerly of Paris, Mount Vernon and Midland Texas, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born September 14, 1937 to William Walter (Big Bill) Lewis and Emma Lou Dingman Lewis Scott was preceded in death by his parents; Jimmie Sherley (brother in law); Kenneth Kennedy (brother in law); Brad Sherley (nephew) He is survived by wife Martha Sue Haggard Lewis of Victoria (formerly of Midland); Daughter Stacy Lewis Hudson and husband Don of Inez; Son Steve Lewis and wife Julie of Lubbock; Sister Martha Kennedy of Paris and Sister Bille Sherley of Paris: Grandchildren: Michael Hudson of Austin; David Hudson and wife Kayla of Austin; Turner Lewis of Lubbock; Catherine Hudson of Inez; Coleman Lewis of Lubbock Scott Lewis was born and raised in Paris, Texas where he was active in the High School Band as a superb clarinet player. He attended East Texas State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and a Master's Degree in Secondary Administration. It was there that he met the love of his life, Martha Sue Haggard. They married on August 7, 1959 in Linden, Texas. In 1960, Scott began his long and successful teaching career in Mount Vernon, Texas as the districts' Band Director. In 1966, he made a move to Midland, Texas to become the first Band Director of newly opened Goddard Jr. High. With a passion for teaching young people, he remained there for 27 years, inspiring and positively impacting the lives of thousands of students before retiring in 1993. He came out of retirement to teach with his daughter Stacy for one year at Howell Middle School in Victoria, Texas. Scott loved running into and hearing from former students and while he may not always remember names, he could always tell you what they played. Scott was a member of the Texas Music Educators Association and served as an Exhibits Chairman for the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention for over 20 years. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church in Midland where he served as the interim Music Director for a time as well as starting and participating in a Church Orchestra. He loved his Sunday School class and the lifelong friendships he made there. During his retirement years, Scott enjoyed camping with Martha and church friends. He loved visiting the grandkids and attending as many of their events as possible. He also spent many hours at Howell Middle School and Industrial Jr. High School giving sectionals, working with students and clinicing the Bands, continuing to spread his own special and unique style of humor and love of music. A true people person, Scott was always ready with a smile, a batch of candy, an outrageous story or a joke. His was a life well lived, filled with love, laughter and faith. Burial services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the family in attendance. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery when weather and soil conditions allow. Memorial services in Victoria and Midland will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at act.alz.org or mailed to: Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Bright-Holland Funeral Home Paris , TX (903) 784-6623 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.