William Shackelford "Shack" Reeder passed away peacefully March 2 surrounded by his family and close friends from complications from pneumonia. He was born (along with his twin brother) on September 10, 1944 in Kansas City, Mo. to Shackelford Reeder and Sally Erwin Reeder. He spent his formative years in Midland after moving with his family from Dallas and New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Fishburne Military Academy in Virginia, Shriner Institute and Midland High School. He enlisted in the army in 1963 and was deployed to Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division. He received the bronze star with V for valor and a purple heart for injuries incurred in the war. These injuries would impact his health the rest of his life. After returning home he went to the University of Texas in El Paso and then spent a few years in Colorado before returning to Midland working as a homebuilder and later as Vice President of Midland Self Storage. Shack loved his dogs, was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was one of the original DooDah members and was everyone's ultimate wingman. His wisdom will be greatly missed at the North Office weekly meetings. Hearing stories from those he touched showed he had a heart of gold, sometimes the temperament of a bear but always a friend you could count on. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Shackelford Reeder. He is survived by his mother, Sally Reeder, his twin brother James Beauford "Boots" Reeder of Dallas , Susan Reeder Miclette and husband David of Houston, Michael Erwin Reeder and wife Debbie of Dallas and Robert Taliaferro Reeder and wife Anita of Boston and many cousins, nephews, nieces and godchildren. They will always remember his playful spirit and generosity. Honorary pallbearers are Brent Bates, Trey Buescher, Joe O'Neill, Craig Duke, George Hover, James Martin, Tom Smith and David "Toby" Miclette. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 800 E. Texas Avenue, Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans, DAV.org or mailed to P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 or the Paws for Purple Hearts or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020