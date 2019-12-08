Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Watson LaForce Jr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

In the wake of the Great Depression, on January 17, 1933, William Watson LaForce, Jr. was born in Los Angeles, California. He was the first and only son of Laulie and Watson LaForce, Sr. In 1936, Watson's family moved from Los Angeles to Midland, Texas, with hopes for a new beginning. A Hail Mary dream consisting of a fresh start, a new life, and a new business in the oil industry was met head on and collided with a dust storm on the first day of their arrival by train. The old Clarence Scharbauer house on 602 S. Main would become the home of Watson's childhood years until 1948. As Watson entered adolescence, he was enrolled into the prestigious New Mexico Military Institute. After three years of rigorous training, he emerged from his commencement among the Corps of Cadets in 1951. In 1951, Watson entered the University of Oklahoma, to pursue a degree in petroleum engineering. He soon became enchanted with Patricia Moore, a young Pi Phi from Chandler, Oklahoma, who also attended the University. Watson soon found himself in love with this small town girl who he would marry on September 22, 1956. As Watson and Patti set off on a new life together, he accepted an offer from Continental Oil Company, but soon after took a three-year leave to serve in the Air Force. First stationed at Moore Air Base in Harlingen, Texas, Watson entered pilot's training, and was sent to Tinker Air Base in Oklahoma City where he was involved with radar maintenance. It was during these years in Oklahoma that Watson and Patti were blessed with their first child, Laulie Francesca in 1958, and their second daughter, Mary Clifton in 1960. Returning to Continental Oil, Watson and Patti lived in Big Spring and Wichita Falls before returning to Midland in 1962. Watson accepted a position as assistant vice president and petroleum engineer for the oil and gas department of The First National Bank of Midland. Then in January of 1965, they were blessed with their first son, William Watson La Force III, and in July of 1970, they were unexpectedly surprised with a second son, Jeff. By January of 1969, Watson announced plans to become an independent petroleum engineer specializing in producing property evaluations and oil investments for the petroleum industry. Watson, like his father before him, forged a new beginning as an independent oil man, a career and a passion which he would pursue for the rest of his life. Watson maintained a deep faith in the Lord that he lived out through his commitment to service. He delighted in the Baby Boom and the excitement of Midland's youth, and in 1976, he and Patti became one of the founding members of Young Life in Midland. Young Life would forever remain one of their life-long passions, along with his beloved First Presbyterian Church, his second home, where he faithfully served in many capacities, including a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He carried the mantel of service lightly and modestly throughout his life. Watson thrived on a wave of special projects, any opportunity to re-landscape the yard of a friend or remodel the home of a newcomer, and he never turned down a chance to help a young resident in their quest for a new career. You never saw him without an inventory of gadgets, which he loved to give away at any unexpected moment to someone he felt needed a smile. He couldn't resist the infectious delight he received through comradery with the "lunch bunch" collection of his oil field companions, or the opportunity to hit the outdoors with his hunting crew. All that knew him, could not help but be drawn to his joyful optimism, his magnetic charisma and his thunderous laughter. Constantly engaged and perpetually involved, Watson served on the Board of Trustees for MHMR. He was President of the Midland Council on Alcoholism, and a founding member of "Clover House", a residential facility for alcoholics in Odessa. Watson was one of nine appointed to serve on the Alcoholism Advisory Committee of the Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission, as well as serving as a board member for Hillander School, the Board of Governors of Midland Memorial Hospital and the Midland International Airport Advisory Board. Through all, the deepest wellspring of earthly joy in Watson's life was his wife of 63 years, Patti. He is survived by his children Laulie LaForce Ross, Cliffy and B.J. Beal, Watson and Meredith LaForce and Jeff LaForce, along with his grandchildren, Katie and Tyler Brown, Patricia Bailey Ross, Cynthia Beal, Ashley Beal, Francesca and James Walsh, Michael Beal, Watson LaForce, IV and Holden LaForce, and great granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Brown. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Lee Swearengin who has watched over them for more than forty-six years, Lucy Gutierrez, Perla Ferrusquia, Home Hospice and loving friends who have been a constant source of support and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home Hospice or the First Presbyterian Church of Midland. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nally-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

