Willie Eugene Byrd, known to many as "Byrdman", passed from this life to join his sweet Jesus in heaven on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 87 years old. Eugene was born June 29, 1932 in McComb, Mississippi to Rowan and Clara Byrd. Eugene grew up helping his dad tend the farm and learned the value of a hard day's work early in life. After graduating high school he joined the Air Force and served for 4 years as an aircraft mechanic special-izing in an emerging technology at the time - jet engines. After the Air Force he joined Texas Electric Service Company and served 40 years with the company before retiring in 1992. Eugene loved the Lord and this was reflected in his heart of service. He spent much of his spare time serving his church family and his community. He was a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Stanton, TX where he served for many years. He was an active member of the Martin County Volunteer Fire Department, the Stanton Lions Club, the local chapter of the American Legion, the Stanton High School Athletic Booster Club, and served as an EMT on the ambulance crew for over 30 years. Eugene received multiple awards and recognition for his service throughout the years and was named Martin County Man of the Year. After retirement he served on the Board of the Martin County Museum and assisted with the Trade Days setup as his health allowed. Eugene is survived by his wife, Glenda McDurmon Byrd; son, Ernest Byrd and wife, Lydia of Bryan, TX; son, Lee Byrd and wife, Annette of New Braunfels, TX; daughter Diane Tripp and husband, Rodney of Oscoda, MI; sister, Ruby Brewer of Hattiesburg, MS; grandchildren Andrew Cruz, Anthony Arista (Malerie), Joshua Byrd, Leslie Byrd Barnett (CJ), Jason Byrd (Gee), and Adrian Byrd (Tarin); multiple great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lajuana Newton Byrd; five sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Stanton, TX. Entombment will be follow at 1:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Gilbreath Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Broadway St, Stanton, TX. 79782 or the at . Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at

