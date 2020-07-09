Willie George Morgan, 45 of Midland, passed away July 4, 2020. A viewing will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with an evening service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral service is set for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6800 S. Hwy 349, Midland, TX. He is survived by his wife, Kristyanna Morgan; three sons, Xavier Morgan, Sean Torres and Goshua Torres; three daughters, Julianna Morgan, Lillian Morgan and Jillienne Morgan; four brothers and eight sisters.



