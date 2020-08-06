Willie George White, Jr, 74 of Midland, Texas passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Willie was born March 07, 1946 in Atlanta Texas. He went to High School in McCamey, Texas and graduated school in Post, Texas. Willie started working for Drilco in Houston, Texas and moved to Denver, Colorado and from there to Casper, Wyoming and then made Midland, Texas home. Willie married Mary Jo Johnson White in 1984 in Howard, County. After leaving Drilco he worked for, Arco, WCW machine shop and retired from Conoco Phillips in 2004. Willie started GK's Shuttle Service in 2007. Willie was a hardworking man and loved playing dominoes. He was a person who did not like losing in dominoes but would tell you what domino you were going to play before you played it. Willie was a member of Greater Idea Baptist Church. Willie is proceeded in death by his father Willie George White, Sr, brothers Jerry Lee White & Donald Wayne White. Willie is survived by his wife Mary Jo White, mother R.T. White, sisters Clara Carter, Diane Woods (Harold), Becky White, brothers Tommy White (Gracie), Larry White (Kay), children, Eddie Lee White (Tisha), Quincy T. White (Shawnette), Johnny Melvin Morney, Cassandra Denise Walters, Samuel Adam Morney, Darrell Gene Morney (Naomi), Raymond Earl Morney, Candace Yvette Morney Shelton (Michael). A host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangments by Jackie Warren Funeral Home GREATER IDEAL BAPTIST CHURCH 301 TYLER MIDLAND, TX 79701 SATURDAY AUGUST 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



