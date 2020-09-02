A lovely lady has left this life on August 31,2020 to be with her Lord and Savior. Wilma M. Martin, who was 107 years old, was born on June 29, 1913 in Whitehall, Texas. She was a friend to all and was always there to lend a hand or give advice. She loved to tell stories of the past and became known as the "Storyteller' in her community. Her fondest school days were spent at Stampede Valley where she attended elementary school. She graduated from Moody High School in 1933. She and her husband, Lonnie N. Martin, met at a family picnic in Belton, were married in 1935 and lived on a ranch at Nolanville near Killeen. In 1941, they moved to a farm north of Troy and lived there for 69+ years. Wilma's favorite pastime was sewing. She distinguished herself by sewing for many in the Troy-Temple area. She, then, went to work for Dr. Coleman Bales, as an Optometrist's Assistant, at his office in Temple. After many years of employment, she retired in 1985. Wilma and Lonnie raised registered sheep and registered Quarter Horses; and she was often "Mama" to little lambs that had been abandoned by a mama sheep. She and her husband were members of the Troy Church of Christ from the time they moved to Troy. She very much enjoyed Gospel singing and getting together with the ladies during the week to stuff pillows to be given to those in hospitals and nursing homes. On her 100th birthday, the City of Troy Mayor Mike Morgan declared June 29, 2013, as WILMA M. MARTIN DAY in the City of Troy. She also received birthday greetings from then Texas Governor Rick Perry, as well as NBC News Today Show host Willard Scott. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lonnie N. Martin; parents Henry and Ida McKamie of Moody; sisters Lenora Meadow of Belton, Ona Durrett and Eloise Holder of Waco, Flora Glover of Amarillo; brothers Edgar McKamie and Bob McKamie, both of Waco; and, an infant granddaughter, Wendy Lynn Daniels, of Temple. She is survived by her daughter, LaNell Miller, son-in-law James G. Miller and grandson, Dennis W. Miller, all of Midland. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Special thanks are extended to the ladies of Crossland Care, Kelly, Tera, Sandi, Stephanie, Gloria, Dora, Janie, and numerous other caregivers who so excellently and lovingly cared for her when she could no longer care for herself. Special thanks are also extended to the employees of Polo Park Estates Independent Living for the kindness and caring during her stay, and to Hospice of Midland for the loving care extended to her by them. Visitation is being held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland on September 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. Her funeral and burial will be handled by the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be at the Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com