Wilma Rae "Nana" Smith

Wilma Rae Smith, "Nana" was born in Hastings, Oklahoma March 14th, 1929 to Wilbur and Ida Miller. She passed away February 24, 2020, just shy of her 91st birthday. She attended school in Hastings, OK. She married the love of her life Bill Smith, December 14, 1946. She worked for Exxon as an oil and gas secretary for many years and retired in 1980. She loved Elvis and dancing. She was an avid bridge player and she loved traveling to Las Vegas and Ruidoso with her husband and family. Above all she loved her family more than anything. She loved getting together for family dinners, and she was known to all to be ornery and stubborn, but most of all loving. Wilma is preceeded in death by her husband of 48 years C.W. "Bill" Smith and one son Steve Smith of Duncan Oklahoma. 3 brothers, James Miller, Bun Dale Miller, and Joel Miller, and one sister Melba Martin. She is survived by one son Mike Smith of Midland, TX. and wife Barbara. Daughter in law, Charlene Smith of Marlow, OK. 5 grandchildren Kelly Britton (Richard) Kasey Brown (Michale), Quincy Smith ( Bridget), Michelle Awbrey (Scott), and Justin Smith (Kenzie). 6 Great granddaughters, 5 great grandsons, and 1 Great great grandson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland, TX. Funeral services will be held in Duncan, OK at Christian Center on Friday, February 28th at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Marlow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the . Pallbearers will be Quincy Smith, Justin Smith, Jackie Dale Miller, Jay Lynn Miller, Gene Miller, and Michale Brown. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

