Wilma Walker, 88, of Midland, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel. Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the 1st Baptist Church in Stanton. Wilma is survived by two daughters: Charlotte Dalton (Jerry) and Phyliss Franks (James); four grandchildren: Jeffrey Dalton, Jeramy Clanton, Jobie Dalton and Jinean Clanton; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Wilma is also survived by two sisters: Wanda May Wilson Helen Marie Davis. Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmtih.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019