Winafred "Fred" Nolley, 86, of Midland, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Camilla Nolley of Midland; children, Don Nolley; Glenn Nolley; Bruce Nolley; and daughter, Yvonne Nolley.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019